Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually parted ways after his worst season as head coach of the team with a 4-13 record. Following the retirement of Tom Brady, the legendary head coach never found the answer.

“We had a vision of building a championship football team that has exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations. I’m very proud of that. I’ll always have those great memories, will carry those with me the rest of my life.”

Now, the big question is if Bill Belichick will continue coaching in the NFL. During the final press conference, Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft, hinted there’s a lot left in the tank for the future Hall of Famer.

“This is a move that we mutually agreed that is needed at this time. It will be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sideline, but I will always wish him continued success, except when he’s playing our beloved Patriots.”

What will be the next team of Bill Belichick?

That last statement from Robert Kraft, leaving the door open to facing Bill Belichick in the future, became the most discussed topic on social media after the press conference. Undoubtedly, a hint that the coach is not retiring.

In recent weeks, the Commanders seemed like a strong option for Belichick, but Washington’s front office has already ruled it out. Therefore, the Los Angeles Chargers appear to be an ideal destination with quarterback Justin Herbert.

Other teams which have vacancies at the head coach position in the NFL are the Tennessee Titans, the Carolina Panthers, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks.