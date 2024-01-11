Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways. The legendary head coach said goodbye during a long awaited press conference after winning six Super Bowls in 24 seasons.

“This is a day of gratitude and celebration. I’m very proud of that. I’ll have those memories for the rest of my life. The fans here are amazing. The sendoffs, the parades, the Sundays. We’re gonna move on. I’m looking forward and excited for the future.”

Meanwhile, Robert Kraft acknowledged Belichick is the greatest head coach in NFL history. No matter what happens in the future, the Patriots’ owner got emotional by admitting he’ll always be grateful with the legend and the dynasty built alongside Tom Brady.

“It’s a very emotional day for me. Some of my happiest and most memorable moments were during Bill’s tenure. It represents the end of an era. One that hopefully will always be celebrated in this region. Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England. He is the greatest coach of all time.“

Robert Kraft ‘hints’ Bill Belichick won’t retire from coaching

Though Bill Belichick didn’t give a lot of details about his future, Robert Kraft left a big clue about what’s coming for the head coach. “I will always support Bill, except when is playing our beloved Patriots.”

If that statement is true, then it will be confirmed that Belichick wants to keep coaching to chase Don Shula’s record of most wins in the NFL. A lot of teams will be interested.

What will be the next team of Bill Belichick?

The Atlanta Falcons have emerged as one of the most interested teams in Bill Belichick. The big problem is their quarterback situation as Desmond Ridder was a total disappointment.

The Los Angeles Chargers are a very attractive place considering Justin Herbert could lead the franchise with the right pieces around him. However, even before the 2023 season ended, the Washington Commanders were the strongest option to replace Ron Rivera.

The other four teams which have vacancies at the head coach position in the NFL are the Tennessee Titans, the Carolina Panthers, the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle.