Bills’ 2026 NFL season opponents: Which teams is Buffalo playing this year?

The Buffalo Bills’ 2026 slate is already sparking intrigue, with a schedule built around AFC East battles and marquee showdowns against big contenders, setting the tone for another high-stakes NFL campaign.

The 2026 NFL season is already generating buzz in Buffalo, as fans eagerly break down who the Bills will have to overcome on their road to another playoff push. With expectations high once again, every matchup on the schedule could shape their AFC East title chase.

Their slate features its usual AFC East battles along with a demanding mix of cross-conference opponents. That includes matchups against powerhouse contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, as well as challenging road trips to teams.

They will play eight home games and nine on the road, facing a balanced but tough lineup that spans all three AFC divisions and the NFC North. From divisional rivalries to marquee interconference clashes, the 2026 schedule sets the stage for another intense campaign.

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Who will the Bills face during the 2026 NFL season?

The 2026 campaign for the Buffalo Bills is shaping up to be one of the most competitive slates in the league, with a mix of elite contenders, historic rivalries and demanding road trips that will test their consistency from Week 1 to the final stretch.

Khalil Shakir #10 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball for 46 yard against the Denver Broncos (Source: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

As confirmed by the NFL’s official opponent structure, Buffalo will once again face a 17-game slate split between home and away contests. They will host a strong lineup at Highmark Stadium, featuring both playoff contenders and traditional rivals:

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Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears

New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions

Baltimore Ravens

These home matchups stand out especially due to marquee clashes against teams like Kansas City and Baltimore, two of the most consistent AFC contenders in recent years. On the road, they will face a tough and geographically diverse schedule:

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Minnesota Vikings

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans