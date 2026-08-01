Penguins confirm important move amid Erik Karlsson rumors

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made another offseason move, but it wasn't the one fans expected.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made another important roster decision, but not the one many fans were waiting for. While speculation continues surrounding Erik Karlsson’s future with the franchise, the Pens have instead secured one of their key forwards for the long term.

The Penguins officially signed Tommy Novak to a three-year contract extension, ensuring the veteran remains in Pittsburgh beyond the expiration of his current deal. The move comes as the front office continues building around veterans Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Karlsson while trying to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

However, the timing of Novak’s extension has sparked debate among Penguins fans, many of whom hoped the organization would prioritize negotiations with Karlsson before committing additional salary elsewhere.

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Who did the Penguins just sign?

The Penguins just signed Tommy Novak. His new contract will begin with the 2027-28 season and run through the 2029-30 campaign. The 29-year-old will earn an average annual value of $4.65 million after he was originally scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026-27 season.

The extension rewards a productive campaign in which Novak recorded 16 goals, 26 assists, and 42 points in 82 games for Pittsburgh, establishing himself as an important part of the Penguins’ forward group.

Will the Penguins give Erik Karlsson a contract extension?

No. Despite Tommy Novak’s extension, much of the conversation around Pittsburgh continues to center on erik Karlsson. A recent report from Josh Yohe indicated that the Penguins are not expected to negotiate a new contract with the star defenseman before next offseason, raising the possibility that he could reach unrestricted free agency in 2027.

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Considering Karlsson’s importance alongside Crosby and Malkin, many supporters hoped the organization would make his future a top priority. Instead, the Pens have opted for a more measured approach, strengthening their roster depth with moves such as Novak’s extension while leaving Karlsson’s long-term future unresolved.