Bills GM Brandon Beane sends strong warning to rest of the NFL after loss vs Andy Reid’s Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills came close to pulling off the upset and beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC conference final, but a 29-32 loss ended the goal of reaching the Super Bowl. General manager Brandon Beane wants to put the game against head coach Andy Reid‘s team behind him and focus on what’s to come in the 2025 NFL season.

Despite a great season by quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills fell just short of beating Reid‘s Chiefs, who are looking to make history by becoming the only team in the league to win three consecutive Super Bowls. For his part, Beane understands it’s just a matter of keeping trying.

The Bills have never won a Super Bowl, and that is an outstanding debt in the history of the franchise, which lost four consecutive NFL Finals between 1990 and 1993. Patience can be an essential asset when waiting to achieve a desired goal. Beane knows this, and he has talked about it just days after loss against Chiefs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beane’s warning to the rest of the NFL

“Keep kicking the door, keep kicking the door and you’re going to knock it down. That’s my mentality. You have to be careful not to just say they can’t win the big game,” Bills general manager Beane warned to the rest of NFL teams at a season ending press conference.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs dodges Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills during their AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Advertisement

“I want to balance the scale. The loss was painful and there will always be question marks when you fall short of your goals. If I were offered the opportunity to be down by three points in the fourth period with Josh Allen at quarterback again next year, I would take that opportunity again and take my chances,” Beane said according to NBC Sports.

Advertisement

see also Who is favored to win 2025 Super Bowl between Chiefs and Eagles?

Bills HC Sean McDermott makes something clear about the refereeing in the game against the Chiefs

After criticism from fans for controversial plays, McDermott was as clear as possible about what the referees did during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. “That’s not the reason why we lost. There are going to be (moments like that) and you have to be above that and play above that,” he said.