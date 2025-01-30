Trending topics:
NFL News: Former Patrick Mahomes teammate who got Super Bowl ring on Chiefs stays with Josh Allen, Bills for 2025

Shortly after missing out on a Super Bowl LIX berth with a loss against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills started to make moves to run things back with Josh Allen in the 2025 NFL season.

By Martín O’donnell

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills felt like this could finally be their year to win their first-ever Super Bowl. But one more time, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs proved the entire NFL that they’re not done yet.

The 29-32 loss in the 2025 AFC Championship Game left everyone in Buffalo devastated, as Allen and company remain winless against Kansas City in the postseason. After Sunday’s game at Arrowhead, Mahomes improved to 4-0 in playoff meetings against the Bills.

The offseason will probably feel long in Buffalo after this loss, especially for the players. The front office, however, can’t afford to take its mind away from football, as now it’s time to plan the 2025 NFL season.

Fortunately for the fans, the team has already made moves for next year, securing a relevant teammate for Allen to try and pursue a Super Bowl appearance again. But offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark wasn’t the only player that signed a new deal.

On Wednesday, the Bills announced that they’ve re-signed quarterback Shane Buechele to a one-year contract. The 27-year-old, who got a Super Bowl ring during his time with Mahomes’ Chiefs, continues to provide depth at the Bills QB room behind Allen and Mitch Trubisky.

Shane Buechele’s experience with Mahomes, Chiefs before joining Allen, Bills

After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Buechele found a home in the league with the Chiefs, where he got to work with Mahomes on the QB room. He spent time with the practice squad before being elevated but was a healthy scratch the entire season.

The SMU product also remained inactive in 2022, but that season saw him get a ring as a member of the franchise as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City cut Buechele in August 29, 2023, but only two days later, he landed on the Bills’ practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season. In 2024, Buechele also watched the entire campaign from the sidelines but due to a neck injury sustained in preseason. Now he’ll be looking to secure his place behind Allen during the offseason.

