The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the AFC thanks to Sean McDermott. However, they haven’t reached the Super Bowl as a franchise in almost three decades.

The Bills have dominated their division against the Patriots, Jets and Dolphins. Nevertheless, the playoffs have been a different story. In the last three seasons, Buffalo were stopped twice by the Chiefs and once by the Bengals. No appearances in the big game.

Now, even with this positive scenario, there was some uncertainty around Sean McDermott’s future in the NFL. The Bills have made their final decision in a crucial matter.

Bills extend Sean McDermott’s contract

Though the Super Bowl hasn’t been reached, it’s undeniable that Sean McDermott transformed the franchise since his arrival in 2017 and helped to develop a star quarterback such as Josh Allen.

That’s why the Bills have signed their head coach to a contract extension all the way through the 2027 season. As a long term project, general manager Brandon Beane also stays in charge.

This is a clear message from Buffalo’s front office. Beane, McDermott and Allen are the perfect combination to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy. It’s all-in against powerhouses like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.