The Buffalo Bills have acquired a highly underrated player to bolster Josh Allen's quest for success in the 2024 NFL season.

Josh Allen needs to have a remarkable 2024 season. To support him, the Buffalo Bills have signed the son of a legendary NFL player to bolster the offense and pursue success this year.

In just a few days, the Bills will begin their journey in the 2024 season. According to many analysts, Buffalo is favored to win the AFC East once again, boasting a solid roster that has dominated the division in recent years.

Josh Allen plays a significant role in this success. The quarterback has proven to have one of the most talented arms in the entire league, but the front office knows he can’t do it all by himself.

Bills sign the son of a future Hall of Famer for the 2024 NFL season

The 2024 season is about to begin, and the Bills enter as one of the top contenders for the upcoming Super Bowl. Josh Allen is widely regarded as the star of this team, but the front office is committed to supporting him by signing talented players.

Injuries and departures have recently impacted the Bills. While the team boasts a solid offense, they’ve now added a new weapon to relieve some of the pressure on Josh Allen this year.

Frank Gore Jr. is set to return to the Bills for the 2024 season. His father, a future Hall of Famer, is a living NFL legend, and Gore Jr. is striving to be as successful as his father was as a running back.

The former Southern Mississippi player will have a second opportunity with the Bills. In May, he signed with the AFC East team as an undrafted rookie but was waived yesterday. Just a day later, he was added to the team’s practice squad.

Frank Gore Jr. has joined the Buffalo Bills to the practice squad

After going undrafted, Gore Jr. expressed his determination to prove everyone wrong. He recorded a 100-yard game in the preseason finale, which convinced the Bills to sign him.

Will Frank Gore Jr. make it to the 53-man roster?

As of today, it remains uncertain what the Bills will do with Frank Gore Jr. The club is looking to add depth to the position, and his preseason performance may have changed their perception of him.

With Darrynton Evans on IR, the Bills could give Frank Gore Jr. an opportunity to prove himself. However, they would need to make room on the 53-man roster to include him.

