Following the loss of Chase Claypool, the Buffalo Bills swiftly responded by securing a new wide receiver to support Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills are determined to help Josh Allen succeed this season. After losing Chase Claypool to injury, the team quickly acted and are already set to sign a former first-round pick to strengthen their offense.

Many analysts believe this could be the year the Bills win the Super Bowl. Josh Allen has consistently improved, proving he has the potential to lead the AFC East team to success in the near future.

However, the team understands that Allen needs talented players around him to reach his full potential. That’s why they’re bringing in a former first-round pick to support the star quarterback in his quest for victory.

Bills are trying out a new wide receiver for Josh Allen’s offense

The Bills are determined to maintain their reign in the AFC East. Since Tom Brady’s departure from the division, Buffalo has secured four consecutive titles, and they have no intention of letting their dynasty end anytime soon.

Josh Allen is central to their success. The quarterback has consistently delivered outstanding performances, but it’s vital that he has a strong supporting cast to help him achieve his goals.

Yesterday, the Bills placed Chase Claypool on injured reserve. The veteran wide receiver sustained a toe injury on July 28, and although it was initially considered minor, he is now set to miss the entire 2024 NFL season.

Despite this setback, all is not lost for Buffalo. Just a day after receiving the news about Claypool, the Bills are already working out a potential replacement—one who is familiar with the AFC East.

Corey Davis, former wide receiver of the New York Jets

According to ESPN, the Bills worked out Corey Davis on Wednesday as they search for a new wide receiver. Davis, a former first-round pick, last played in the NFL in 2022 with the Jets, a division rival.

Davis initially retired in August 2023 to take some time for himself, but he is now eyeing a comeback, and it appears the Bills are ready to give him an opportunity to return.

Who are the wide receivers of the Buffalo Bills?

The Buffalo Bills are in search of a new wide receiver following Chase Claypool’s recent injury. The team is keen on providing Josh Allen with more weapons, and it appears that Corey Davis could bring added depth to their wide receiver corps.

Currently, with Stefon Diggs‘ departure this offseason, the Bills lack a top-tier wide receiver. Players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Curtis Samuel are expected to be Allen’s primary targets this year.

