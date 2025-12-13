Josh Allen’s Bills could tie Roger Staubach’s Cowboys streak with one more win this season

When a team drafts a quarterback in the first round, the goal is for that guy to transform the franchise for good. Josh Allen did exactly that with the Buffalo Bills and now they are one win away from tying a streak from one of the best Dallas Cowboys teams ever, led by none other than Roger Staubach.

Whether it’s this week or later, if the Bills win one more game this season, they’ll tie the Cowboys (1975 to 1981) for the fifth-longest streak of 10 or more wins seasons in the NFL. Josh Allen has guided the Bills to 10+ wins every year since 2019, and with a 9-4 record and still four games to play, this season might not be the one where the streak ends.

The all-time record is held by the Patriots, who had 17-straight seasons getting double-digit wins (2003-2019). The 49ers did it 16 times (1983-1998), and the Chiefs have a 10-year streak going but that one is very likely to end this year. Also, the Colts did it for nine seasons (2002-2010).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bills might tie the Cowboys’ streak, but are yet to tie the achievements

While a win would put the Bills alongside the Cowboys regarding the regular season, the playoff runs are very different. Those Cowboys got to three Super Bowls, winning one of them.

Roger Staubach, Cowboys legend

Advertisement

The Bills are yet to even get to a Super Bowl with Allen, let alone three of them. Josh Allen is clearly talented enough to get to a Super Bowl. Still, the fact is that they’ve always faced a roadblock names Kansas City. This year, the Chiefs are likely to miss the playoffs. Would this mean Josh Allen will finally get the Bills to a Super Bowl? Not exactly, but at least they would avoid their usual kryptonite.

Advertisement

see also Drake Maye speaks up on taking down the Bills for the AFC East title

Buffalo’s schedule suggests the Cowboys’ streak will be tied

Week 15 has a difficult test awaiting the Bills, since the Patriots already beat them this year. Still, if not against the Patriots, the rest of the schedule is surely giving the team a good chance to get to double digits.

Advertisement