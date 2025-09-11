The Denver Broncos were expected to easily defeat the Tennessee Titans, but it turned into a hard-fought win. Now, Bo Nix and Sean Payton have offered strong self-criticism after their Week 1 performance.

The 2025 NFL season started on the right note for the Broncos, but it nearly went the other way. The AFC West club beat the Titans 20-12 despite being heavily favored to win by a larger margin.

Bo Nix threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Following the game, both the rookie quarterback and Sean Payton addressed what needs to change heading into Week 2.

Bo Nix and Sean Payton take aim at themselves after Week 1

Nix didn’t have the debut he hoped for in 2025. With three turnovers, the quarterback admitted he must perform better to achieve the success he envisions.

“It’s not about the stats or it’s not about perfection by the outside, but it’s just, for me, a standard that I have for myself, and I know that I can be better,” Nix said, via the team’s website.

As for Payton, his criticism followed a similar line. The head coach acknowledged he put Nix in tough spots that contributed to the interceptions, and he is determined to avoid those mistakes moving forward.

“I don’t know how many games I’ve called, but that’s one of them where I came away from it like, ‘I have to be a lot better,’” Payton said.

What’s next for the Broncos?

In Week 2, the Broncos will face the Indianapolis Colts. It will be a difficult test for Denver, as the AFC South club opened the season with a convincing win over the Dolphins.

Week 2 @ Colts

Week 3 @ Chargers

Week 4 vs Bengals

Week 5 @ Eagles

