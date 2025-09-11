Cam Ward made a strong admission in support of the Titans following the loss to the Broncos

The Tennessee Titans continue to have confidence in Cam Ward following his debut in the 2025 NFL season. However, the franchise fell to the Denver Broncos in the matchup against Bo Nix. With areas to improve, the rookie, who was the first overall pick of the 2025 Draft, has showcased his emerging leadership.

Ward had a modest debut, completing 12 of 28 passes for 112 yards. The young quarterback did not throw any touchdowns or interceptions, but he was sacked six times and lost a fumble. In that sense, his first experience had both positive and negative aspects.

The Broncos demonstrated that they can be a franchise capable of improving their numbers this season compared to last year. For Ward, it’s clear that he still has much to refine in his connection with his receivers, but the Titans’ QB remains steadfast.

Ward’s admission to his teammates

“I am never going to get on those guys for dropping a ball. I’m going to throw a pick at some point in the season. So, bad plays are going to happen. The biggest thing is when we get back to the huddle, we have to always have a next-play mentality. I am not too worried about that — those boys are going to catch the ball,” Ward said at a press conference, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans

Regarding the sacks he took, Ward did not miss the opportunity to be self-critical. “I think it was more about not getting the ball out. Especially the consecutive sacks… There are things I need to improve on week by week. At the end of the day, nobody’s perfect.”

A new opportunity for Ward and the Titans

The Titans, who were the worst team last season, will have a new chance to improve their performance when they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, which will also be the first home game for the first overall draft pick. Expectations are high to see progress in the quarterback-receiver connection.