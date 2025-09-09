The Denver Broncos are set to begin a new era. The AFC West franchise has confirmed its plans to leave Empower Field at Mile High and move Bo Nix’s team to a new home in the near future.

Empower Field at Mile High is one of the NFL’s most iconic stadiums. As the home of a three-time Super Bowl champion, it has hosted countless memorable moments. However, its time as Denver’s football cathedral is coming to an end.

On Tuesday, the Broncos announced they have secured the site for their next stadium. Ownership confirmed that Empower Field will be replaced after selecting a new location in Denver for construction.

Broncos announce site for new stadium

The Broncos are preparing to say goodbye to their longtime home. The team moved into Empower Field in 2001 after the demolition of the old Mile High Stadium in 2002.

Now, a new chapter is set to begin. According to team ownership, the Broncos have chosen Burnham Yard—just 0.9 miles away from Empower Field—as the location for their future stadium.

In a joint statement, Broncos owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and Colorado Governor Jared Polis unveiled the plans. The new facility is expected to be a “world-class retractable roof stadium” and is targeted for completion ahead of the 2031 NFL season.

“Together, we are pleased to announce historic Burnham Yard in the heart of Denver as the preferred site for a world-class retractable roof stadium anchoring a dynamic mixed-use district,” the statement says. “Once a vital railyard that played a key role in Denver’s past, Burnham Yard now represents a transformational opportunity to reimagine the future with deep respect for the rich history of the area.”

Why are the Broncos building a new stadium?

By 2031, Empower Field at Mile High will be only 30 years old. Still, in the U.S., sports venues are constantly modernized to keep up with fan experience demands and multipurpose event opportunities.

Much like the original Mile High Stadium, Empower Field will likely be demolished once construction of the new venue is complete. The retractable-roof design is expected to make Denver’s next stadium not only an elite NFL facility but also a hub for major sporting events and entertainment in a city known for snowy winters.

