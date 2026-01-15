Bo Nix issues warning to Broncos teammates about Josh Allen before Bills playoff showdown

The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills are set to meet again in the NFL playoffs, but under completely different circumstances. Ahead of their Divisional Round showdown, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has made a stunning comment about Josh Allen that has caught the attention of fans across the league.

For the second straight year, Denver and Buffalo will clash in the postseason. This time, however, the Broncos hold home-field advantage. Bo Nix is fully aware that he’ll be facing one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks in Josh Allen—a player who cannot be underestimated in any situation.

“He’s incredible. He’s the MVP of the league for a reason,” Bo Nix told reporters earlier this week about Josh Allen. “He continues to make play after play when sort of the game’s not necessarily looking like he can make the play. He just goes out there and does superhero stuff.

“I think one of the things that separates him is just his toughness, his ability to go play after play at his maximum velocities, his peak performance. It’s been fun to watch him play over the course of his career. It feels like he got in the league, but he’s been in there for a while at this point, making play after play. He’s just a kind of a generational talent. You don’t see that all the time, guys as big as the defensive linemen just being able to be as athletic as skill players. It’s not normal.“

Broncos and Bills meet under very different conditions than last year

In the 2025 NFL playoffs, the Broncos traveled to Highmark Stadium to face the Bills in the Wild Card round. It was Bo Nix’s postseason debut, and the difference in experience between him and Josh Allen proved decisive.

Nix was still developing chemistry with his wide receiver group, which struggled with several costly drops during that game. Fast forward to now, and both teams look very different heading into their second consecutive playoff meeting.

The Broncos have fully adjusted their offense around Nix, who appears far more comfortable and confident in his second postseason run. In addition, the game will be played in Denver, where altitude and crowd noise could pose serious challenges for Josh Allen and the Bills.

Buffalo, meanwhile, enters the Divisional Round with concerns of its own. The Bills reportedly have just three healthy wide receivers available: Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks, and Keon Coleman. With limited options in the passing game, Allen may be forced to rely heavily on improvisation.

That could play directly into Denver’s strengths. The Broncos boast one of the NFL’s top defenses, and with fewer weapons to account for, they may be able to tighten coverage and dictate the pace of the game. For that reason, oddsmakers view this matchup as a true toss-up, with neither team emerging as a clear favorite heading into the Divisional Round.

