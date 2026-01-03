Broncos give Bo Nix a major boost with the return of two key players ahead of the 2026 playoffs

The Denver Broncos have delivered great news to Bo Nix. Ahead of Week 18, the AFC West club has confirmed that two key teammates of the quarterback will return in time for the 2026 NFL playoffs.

With their ticket to the 2026 postseason already secured, the Broncos need all the help possible around Bo Nix. Fortunately, they will have two key players back for the most important stretch of the season.

On Saturday, the Broncos announced that Pat Bryant (concussion) and Nate Adkins (knee) will return for their Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, a game in which Denver will look to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

A key moment for their return

While Pat Bryant and Nate Adkins are not full-time starters, they have been important teammates for Bo Nix throughout the season. Both targets have shown up in crucial moments for the quarterback, and adding depth becomes especially valuable at this point of the year.

Throughout the season, it was rumored that the Broncos could sign a wide receiver to bolster depth at the position. While that never happened, having Bryant available is key for Bo Nix, as it gives him more targets to work with in the passing game.

As for Adkins, Evan Engram and Adam Trautman remain the team’s primary tight ends. However, Adkins has emerged as a reliable option as a blocker, helping protect Bo Nix and providing extra support in the pocket.

What do the Broncos need to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC?

As of now, the Broncos sit atop the AFC with a strong 13-3 record. Even better for Denver, they control their own destiny heading into the final week of the regular season.

If the Broncos defeat the Chargers, they will clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC regardless of other results. If they lose, they would need the Patriots and Jaguars to also lose in order to remain in that top spot.