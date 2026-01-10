Broncos provide crucial update to Bo Nix on two key teammates ahead of 2026 NFL playoffs

The Denver Broncos enter the 2026 NFL playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The club boasts a strong roster, and now Bo Nix has received a crucial update regarding the potential return of two key teammates.

On Friday, head coach Sean Payton addressed the media to discuss the team’s injury report. He revealed that linebacker Dre Greenlaw is expected to be ready for the Divisional Round, though there is still no clear timeline for running back J.K. Dobbins.

“Yes, I think we see most everyone back,” Payton said when asked about the injured players. When asked about Dobbins, the head coach only said that there were no comments on him, but that the running back is “getting there.”

Who will the Broncos face in the 2026 NFL playoffs?

The Broncos will wait for the Wild Card round to unfold to determine their opponent in the 2026 NFL playoffs. Ideally for Bo Nix and company, they will enter that matchup with as many weapons available as possible to secure a victory, including the return of two other key teammates.

As the No. 1 seed, Denver will face the lowest remaining seed after the Wild Card round. The Broncos cannot play either the Patriots (No. 2) or the Jaguars (No. 3), meaning the Steelers (No. 4), Texans (No. 5), or Bills (No. 6) are their possible Divisional Round opponents.

Denver could learn its opponent by Saturday afternoon. If the Bills pull off an upset against the Jaguars, they would immediately become the Broncos’ Divisional Round rival. If not, Denver would have to wait until Monday night, when the winner of the Steelers vs. Texans matchup would advance to face them.

What is the Broncos’ all-time playoff record?

In 66 seasons, the Broncos own a 23–20 record in the playoffs. They have reached the Super Bowl eight times but have lifted the Lombardi Trophy only on three occasions.

Ten years ago, Denver won Super Bowl 50 after finishing the regular season as the No. 1 seed. Now, the Broncos enter the playoffs in the same position, hoping to replicate that success and deliver another championship run for their fanbase.

