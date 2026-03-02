NY Jets expected to make significant decision about Justin Fields’ future with the franchise

It’s clear that the New York Jets need to make drastic changes if they truly want to turn their fortunes around in the NFL. Aaron Glenn has begun mapping out the plans for the upcoming season, still facing uncertainty over whether Justin Fields will remain the team’s starting quarterback.

In fact, the future of the former Bears and Steelers in the Big Apple remains unknown. Rumors of a potential release are strong, though it’s unclear exactly when such a move might take place.

“As for Justin Fields: He’ll be released at some point, though the Jets say they are in no rush to make that move. Tyrod Taylor is open to returning if the Jets want him as a veteran backup again,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fields’ contract situation

As of early 2026, Justin Fields remains under contract with the Jets after signing a two-year, $40 million deal last offseason. While he is set to earn a base salary of $20 million this year with $10 million already guaranteed, his future with the team is uncertain following a difficult 2025 season.

QB Justin Fields of the New York Jets (2025)

Advertisement

General Manager Darren Mougey recently stated at the NFL Combine that while Fields is currently on the roster, the team is evaluating all options, including a potential trade or release, as they look to overhaul their quarterback room.

Advertisement

see also Justin Fields turns heads with major admission about his future with NY Jets

“We’re having discussions about the quarterback position every day,” Mougey said via the Jets’ official website. “I was actually talking to Frank this morning, and it’s myself, AG, Frank, [QB coach] Billy [Musgrave], and just discussions about all the different options and the opportunities we may or may not have. But for the time being, Justin’s in all of those conversations. So, we’ll see where that goes as we go through the process.”