Brian Callahan explains why he gave up playcalling duties ahead of Week 4

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan turned playcalling duties over to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree ahead of Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. Callahan had hinted that everything was under the spotlight and he would make the best decision to help the team get back on track, even giving in his playcalling responsibilities.

The Titans are 0-3 entering the Week 4 matchup against another winless team, the Houston Texans. They have been outscored 94-51 over three games, looking helpless and out of sync on offense.

Ahead of Week 4, the former Cincinnati Bengals‘ offensive coordinator changed his approach and delegated one of the biggest aspects of the game to his QBs coach.

Brian Callahan explains how he’s felt after delegating playcalling duties

Speaking on the decision, Callahan admitted that he’s had a better chance to understand what’s happening in other aspects of the game. He’s spent time checking on other units and listening to how players are feeling.

Head coach Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans

“I’ve spent most of my time in special teams, in the defensive meetings and making sure I got a good pulse of what’s happening there,” Callahan said. “I’m having more conversations with players, understanding some of the things that they think and feel. I’ve actually enjoyed stepping back and looking at some other things that maybe I didn’t have the time and energy to put into it because of other responsibilities. It’s been productive.”

The Texans have a young and inexperienced team led by Cam Ward. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has shown glimpses of his brilliance, but he’s still far away from leading the team to contention.