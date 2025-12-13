Flamengo vs Pyramids FC: Lineups for FIFA Challenger Cup 2025

Flamengo and Pyramids FC meet in the 2025 FIFA Challenger Cup, part of the Intercontinental Cup pathway, with both teams aiming to book a place in the final against Paris Saint-Germain. Flamengo enter the matchup as clear favorites on paper, but knockout soccer often leaves room for surprises, which adds intrigue to this international showdown.

Flamengo represent South America after lifting the Copa Libertadores, while Pyramids FC arrive as champions of the CAF Champions League. The winner of this clash advances directly to the Intercontinental Cup final, raising the stakes for both teams in what is a rare cross confederation encounter.

Flamengo continue riding a wave of success after winning both the Copa Libertadores and the Brasileirao. The Brazilian side recently added another statement victory by defeating Cruz Azul 2–1 in the so called Derby of the Americas, reinforcing their momentum under head coach Filipe Luis.

The Rio de Janeiro based club chase their second Intercontinental crown, a title they last won in 1981. With a deep roster and attacking quality across the front line, Flamengo look determined to capitalize on this opportunity and extend their continental dominance onto the global stage.

Everton of Flamengo

Flamengo expected lineup

The reigning Brazilian champions monitor the possible return of striker Pedro, who continues recovering from a fractured right forearm that has sidelined him since November. Even without him, Flamengo still rely on experience and balance across all lines.

Flamengo are expected to start with Agustin Rossi in goal, supported by Guillermo Varela, Leo Ortiz, Leo Pereira, and Alex Sandro in defense. The midfield should feature Erick Pulgar, Jorginho, and Giorgian De Arrascaeta, while Jorge Carrascal, Samuel Lino, and Bruno Henrique lead the attack.

Pyramids FC expected lineup

Pyramids FC approach this match as the most important moment in their short history. Founded in 2008, the Cairo based club make this appearance after eliminating Auckland City and Al Ahly earlier in the competition, confirming their rise on the continental stage.

Pyramids are expected to line up with Mohamed El Shenawy in goal, followed by Chibi, Ali Galal, Ahmed Samy, and Mohamed Hamdi at the back. The midfield likely includes Walid El Karti, Mahmoud Lasheen, and Ibrahim Adel, with Ramadan Sobhi, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, and Fiston Mayele leading the attack.

