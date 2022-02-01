A new scandal knocks on NFL's door as former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sued the League and 3 of its teams, Miami, Denver, and Giants, for racist behaviors in hiring processes, as well as revealing unethical practices asked to him in exchange for money.

Miami Dolphins have grabbed the NFL fans' attention even they are not in the Playoffs stage, as their former head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the League and 3 of its teams, the same Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants for racist behaviors, on February 1 at Manhattan federal court. The legal accusation has also leaked unethical practices demanded to him to do in exchange for a huge amount of money.

The 41-years-old coach has exposed in his lawsuit that he pretends to "shine a light on the racial injustices that take place inside the NFL." He shared he has suffered discrimination among the hiring practices he has had with the already mentioned Broncos and Giants.

Brian Flores pointed out in the filing that he was “humiliated in the process as the New York Giants subjected him to a sham interview in an attempt to appear to provide a Black candidate with a legitimate chance at obtaining the job.” Regarding the accusation against Denver, Flores singles out that a similar situation occurred in the hiring process he had with Broncos as he "was interviewed only because of the Rooney Rule, and that the Broncos never had any intention to consider him as a legitimate candidate for the job".

The bribery attempt Brian Flores allegedly suffered in Miami Dolphins

Furthermore, the racist behaviors Flores says he has suffered from NFL and 3 of its teams, the former Miami coach alleges that during his employment with Dolphins, the team's owner, Stephen Ross tried to convince him to purposely lose games.

According to ESPN, the "reward" offered by Ross to Brian Flores was $100,000 for each loss he could help to occur during his first season in 2019. The main reason for the unethical practice was not to compromise Dolphin's draft position.

As Flores refused to be part of this kind of demand, he expressed in his lawsuit that he was "treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with." Despite Brian's winning records in two of the three years he has coached Dolphins, the first ones of the franchise since 2003, he was fired on January 10.

The awkward moment Brian Flores had with Bill Belichick

The lawsuit filed by Flores also leaked the uncomfortable moment he passed by after the job interview he had with New York Giants. New England Patriots coach and Brian's former 10-year boss Bill Belichick text him to congratulate him for supposedly having a chance to coach Buffalo or Giants. However, Belichick made a mistake and confused him with Brian Daboll, who was also a candidate for the job.

Brian Flores' profile

Flores is the son of immigrants who arrived in Brooklyn directly from Honduras. He played football at Boston College but an injury did not let him turn into a professional in the NFL. Brian was part of the New England Patriots from 2004 to 2018, in which he worked as a scout, special teams, offense, and defensive assistant, and also as Safeties and Linebackers coach. He won 4 Super Bowls with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady: XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LIII.