Brock Purdy, despite fewer NFL seasons, surpasses Lamar Jackson in a key playoff stat

Brock Purdy’s postseason résumé continues to grow, and the numbers are starting to turn heads across the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback owns a 5–2 playoff record, a mark that already puts him ahead of several established stars. By comparison, Lamar Jackson sits at 3–5 in the postseason after 8 seasons in the league.

Even more striking is the company Purdy now keeps. According to Underdog NFL, he already has as many playoff wins as Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, Philip Rivers, and Randall Cunningham, while also holding more postseason victories than Cam Newton, Joe Namath, and Matt Ryan.

Jackson has never had a playoff year as strong as Purdy’s. The most he has won in a single postseason with the Ravens is two games, a personal mark that has held from 2020 through 2024. By contrast, Purdy had already won six playoff games before 2025, three in each of his two postseason runs with the 49ers in 2022 and 2023.

Purdy surpasses Jackson in more playoff stats

Purdy has played one fewer playoff game than Jackson, who has appeared in eight total, yet despite not being the dual-threat quarterback Lamar is, Purdy has thrown fewer interceptions, just three compared to Jackson’s seven.

Purdy also holds the edge in yards per pass attempt in the postseason. The 49ers quarterback averages 7.9, compared to 7.3 for the Ravens’ quarterback, who is now set to play under a new head coach in the 2026 season.

Purdy further outpaces Jackson in longest pass thrown in a playoff game. Jackson’s longest is 54 yards, recorded in 2023, while Purdy has a 74-yard completion from his first playoff season in 2022 and added a 61-yard pass in the 2025 postseason.