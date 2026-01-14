NY Yankees reportedly ‘not done’ with pitching rotation after acquiring Ryan Weathers

Despite the recent signing of Ryan Weathers by the New York Yankees, the fanbase is eagerly anticipating the addition of another big name during the offseason to further enhance the roster’s depth. Meanwhile, reports suggest the Yankees are not yet finished addressing their pitching rotation.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, the Yankees are still interested in bolstering their pitching staff with Freddy Peralta. The right-hander, who spent last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, is among the relievers the Yankees are said to be monitoring closely.

For fans on social media, this potential acquisition could spell good news, especially as uncertainty surrounding Bo Bichette lingers after his meeting with the Philadelphia Phillies. Peralta distinguished himself as one of the top pitchers last season, finishing in the top five for the Cy Young Award and earning an All-Star Game appearance.

With the possible addition of Peralta, the Yankees would gain significant depth going into next season. They are also anticipating Gerrit Cole’s return mid-season, and coupled with Weathers, who joined from the Marlins, they could be well-prepared for future challenges.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers

Projected healthy pitching Rotation with Weathers on Board

For the fans, having a pitcher of Peralta’s caliber in the roster is pivotal, and discussions continue around the current rotation’s composition in Cole’s absence. With Weathers included, the rotation appears solid for the start of the regular season.

Here’s the Yankees’ healthy pitching rotation:

Max Fried, LHP

Cam Schlittler, RHP

Will Warren, RHP

Luis Gil, RHP

Ryan Weathers, LHP

Ryan Yarbrough, LHP

Paul Blackburn, RHP

Elmer Rodriguez, RHP

Given this scenario, it seems plausible that another player could join the rotation, making Peralta a noteworthy option for the Yankees in the upcoming season. However, this will depend on ongoing discussions involving other potential targets on the Yankees’ radar.

