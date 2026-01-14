Chiefs miss out on chance to sign familiar quarterback for 2026 with Patrick Mahomes injured

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ early elimination from playoff contention is giving them plenty of time to get ready for 2026, though facing much of their preparation with Patrick Mahomes still recovering from a torn ACL and LCL.

Another situation to watch in Kansas City is Travis Kelce’s potential retirement, which is why the Chiefs already secured a tight end for 2026. But while the team made a move in that position, it has yet to take action at quarterback.

The Chiefs recently missed out on the possibility of bringing back a familiar face in Bailey Zappe, who was signed to a reserve/future contract by the New York Jets on Monday.

Zappe, drafted by the New England Patriots as a fourth-round pick in 2022, spent time with the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2024 and 2025, leaving the scout team for the Cleveland Browns both years.

Bailey Zappe throwing a pass with the Chiefs.

Since Mahomes’ recovery could take up to nine months, the Chiefs might need healthy quarterbacks to work with in training camp and preseason. Bringing Zappe back would have made sense, but he’ll be working for another AFC team instead.

Chiefs will need to add at QB in 2026

The Chiefs list of free agents in 2026 includes seasoned quarterback Gardner Minshew, leaving Chris Oladokun as the only healthy player in the QB room under contract heading into the new league year.

Shane Buechele could’ve provided more depth as well, but the Chiefs parted ways with the quarterback shortly after the regular season finale. That allowed him to reunite with his former team, as the Bills signed Buechele before the 2026 NFL playoffs.

Though Mahomes might recover on time for Week 1, the Chiefs are expected to add at least one quarterback in the offseason, with free agency in March and the 2026 NFL Draft in April as key dates to keep an eye on.

