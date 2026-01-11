Is Trent Williams playing today for 49ers vs Eagles in Wild Card round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

Trent Williams has been battling a hamstring injury, so Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers were not sure if he would be available for the start of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers missed the opportunity to have a bye week after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the regular-season finale. That represented a complication in getting Williams ready.

The San Francisco 49ers want to make an improbable Super Bowl run after a 2025 season in which they have shown incredible resilience due to the large number of injuries on the roster.

Is Trent Williams out for 49ers vs Eagles in 2026 NFL playoffs?

No. Trent Williams is not out for the San Francisco 49ers against the Eagles and will play in the Wild Card round game. Great news for Brock Purdy and the entire offensive line.

49ers could return home for Super Bowl

If the 49ers survive the next three weeks, they could play the Super Bowl at home, as the big game is scheduled to be held in Santa Clara. Williams is a key factor for that.

