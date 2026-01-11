Trending topics:
NFL

Is Trent Williams playing today for 49ers vs Eagles in Wild Card round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers need Trent Williams to have hope in their first playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Trent Williams offensive tackle of the San Francisco 49ers
© Lachlan Cunningham/Getty ImagesTrent Williams offensive tackle of the San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams has been battling a hamstring injury, so Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers were not sure if he would be available for the start of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers missed the opportunity to have a bye week after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the regular-season finale. That represented a complication in getting Williams ready.

The San Francisco 49ers want to make an improbable Super Bowl run after a 2025 season in which they have shown incredible resilience due to the large number of injuries on the roster.

Advertisement

Is Trent Williams out for 49ers vs Eagles in 2026 NFL playoffs?

No. Trent Williams is not out for the San Francisco 49ers against the Eagles and will play in the Wild Card round game. Great news for Brock Purdy and the entire offensive line.

49ers could return home for Super Bowl

If the 49ers survive the next three weeks, they could play the Super Bowl at home, as the big game is scheduled to be held in Santa Clara. Williams is a key factor for that.

Advertisement
Are the 49ers eliminated from NFL playoffs with loss to Seahawks?

see also

Are the 49ers eliminated from NFL playoffs with loss to Seahawks?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
What happens if 49ers lose, win or tie today against Eagles in Wild Card of 2026 NFL playoffs?
NFL

What happens if 49ers lose, win or tie today against Eagles in Wild Card of 2026 NFL playoffs?

Kyle Shanahan issues defiant message as 49ers prepare for a road playoff battle
NFL

Kyle Shanahan issues defiant message as 49ers prepare for a road playoff battle

Are 49ers eliminated with loss vs Seahawks?
NFL

Are 49ers eliminated with loss vs Seahawks?

MLB News: Terry Francona adds NPB All-Star to Reds ahead of 2026 season
MLB

MLB News: Terry Francona adds NPB All-Star to Reds ahead of 2026 season

Better Collective Logo