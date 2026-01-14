Red Sox could leave Bryce Harper, Phillies without key player after losing Alex Bregman to Cubs

Alex Bregman’s move to the Chicago Cubs has been one of the most high-profile transactions in MLB in recent days. As a result, and to maintain the strength of their roster, the Boston Red Sox continue to pursue talent, now turning their attention to a former teammate of Bryce Harper with the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to insider Ken Rosenthal, and later reported by @BOSSportsGordo on X, the player targeted to join Fenway is Ranger Suarez. The former All-Star has become a free agent and has yet to determine his next destination.

The talented Venezuelan pitcher spent his entire MLB career with the Phillies and was a key contributor alongside Harper in recent years. It now remains to be seen whether he can bring his talent to the AL East.

Suarez’s stellar season with the Phillies

During the 2025 MLB season, Ranger Suarez continued to be a vital piece of the Philadelphia Phillies’ rotation, delivering a very solid performance. The left-hander posted a 12-8 win-loss record across 26 starts, maintaining an impressive 3.20 ERA.

Ranger Suárez #55 of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Over 157.1 innings pitched, Suarez demonstrated his ability to miss bats by racking up 151 strikeouts while keeping baserunners in check with a 1.22 WHIP. His consistency was a key factor in the Phillies’ push for the NL East title, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most reliable and efficient southpaws in the league.

Other players rumored to join the Red Sox

Following the departure of Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly pivoting their strategy to add high-level talent to their roster. According to Ken Rosenthal, the Red Sox are looking to bolster their rotation and have shown significant interest in acquiring Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta via trade.

Additionally, Boston has been linked to top free-agent left-hander Framber Valdez as they seek to build a powerhouse. While losing Bregman’s bat is a blow to the lineup, adding arms like Peralta or Valdez alongside Garrett Crochet and Sonny Gray would arguably give the Red Sox one of the most formidable starting rotations in the American League for the 2026 season.