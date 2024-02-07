There are 32 teams in the National Football League, and at least six of them are looking for a better quarterback. That speaks volumes of how difficult it is to find a franchise-caliber player who could lead a team to the mountaintop.

Notably, the San Francisco 49ers aren’t one of those six teams, as they’re more than satisfied with what they’ve gotten from Brock Purdy, who led them back to the Super Bowl in his first full season as a starter.

Nonetheless, multiple fans, analysts, and even players aren’t sold on him. They continue to hold his elite teammates and draft position against him, regardless of how well he’s played and how much he’s won already.

Purdy Says It’s A Compliment To Be A Game-Manager

Purdy has often been deemed a ‘game-manager.’ Former MVP Cam Newton even went on record to establish the difference between game-managers and game-changers by using him as an example. However, he’s not bothered by that; he actually embraces it:

“I feel like it can be a compliment at times, where it’s like, ‘Alright, you’ve got a guy that can come in and run the system well,’” Purdy told 49erswebzone. “I feel like that’s a compliment. I think you’re doing things right, mentally, and obviously, you’re good enough to be able to hit guys that are open and make plays.”

Purdy is well aware of the fact that he’s been privileged by getting the chance to play quarterback in the NFL, which is more than most people could even dream of:

“You know, there’s 32 teams in the NFL, and there’s not a lot of people that can come in and play the quarterback position well in the NFL,” Purdy said. “It’s a hard job. So, if you’re saying that I’m a game manager and I don’t look flashy in how I do it, I mean, that’s your opinion, and that’s OK.”

Purdy was an MVP candidate for most of the season. He led the league in passer rating (113.0), touchdown percentage (7.0), yards per attempt (9.6), and yards per completion (13.9) and he’s now just one win away from being a Super Bowl champion. Even so, he gets all of the blame and none of the credit.