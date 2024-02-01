Cam Newton never won a Super Bowl as the franchise quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. However, even with no trophies to show for, the former NFL MVP decided to criticize Brock Purdy before the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 Draft, he took advantage of his opportunity when Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance went down. The 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season, but, an elbow injury derailed their hopes.

Now, Brock Purdy wants redemption in the NFL and he’s just one victory away to do it. However, critics keep going at the young quarterback and Newton joined those voices calling him the 10th best player of the San Francisco 49ers.

“To be labeled a game changer, Brock Purdy has to be the best player on the offensive side of the ball and that’s not the case. If you add in the defensive talent and the offensive talent, Brock Purdy is the 10th best player on his team.”

Cam Newton says Brock Purdy is just a game manager

According to Cam Newton, the best player in the 49ers roster is Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy doesn’t even come close to the top of the list with other names such as Nick Bosa, Trent Williams or Deebo Samuel.

“I’ve never said that Brock Purdy is trash. What I did say is Brock Purdy is a game manager. That’s not hate. That’s just what I feel to be facts. Did he have a great game? Yes. Has he been playing out of his mind? Yes. Is he a quarterback that’s hot? Yes. But he’s still the 10th best player on his team.”