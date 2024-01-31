Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2024. In the 58th edition of the big game, there’s a lot at stake for Kyle Shanahan’s team.

First of all, the 49ers could join the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the winningest franchise in history by hoisting their sixth Vince Lombardi trophy.

Then, there’s obviously the ‘revenge’ factor. Mahomes started to build his legacy in the NFL by beating San Francisco four years ago in a thrilling Super Bowl. From that moment on, he became the natural heir of Tom Brady. However, Purdy is ready to stop the birth of a new dynasty.

“I mean, what a challenge. You’ve got Mahomes and what he does and their team, they’re special. They’re winners. They’ve proven that over however many years he’s been there.”

Brock Purdy wants to ‘avenge’ 49ers teammates facing Patrick Mahomes

Though Brock Purdy didn’t play in Super Bowl 54 at Miami, he has heard enough stories about that game and the impressive comeback of the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes.

“For us to be able to go back and play him it’s going to be sweet. It’s going to be special for all of us. I wasn’t here obviously in 2019, but, you can just tell from the guys that have been here. It will be special for them to play these guys. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Furthermore, during an interview with NBC Sports, Brock Purdy admitted Mahomes is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. That’s why, the opportunity will be massive on Febrary 11 at Las Vegas.

“It’s gonna be sweet. Very cool. Been watching that guy since I was in high school, really. The way he’s taken over the NFL, it’s been fun to watch. To have an opportunity to go up against him for a Super Bowl? Doesn’t get any better than that. Does it?”