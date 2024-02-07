Super Bowl LVIII is here and the San Francisco 49ers aim to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy for the first time in decades with Brock Purdy under center. The second-year quarterback has definitely won the right to lead this team, but it’s not what anyone would have expected at first.

The Iowa State product was selected by the Niners with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, earning the label of “Mr. Irrelevant.” But Purdy turned out not to be irrelevant at all, as he ended up winning the starting job against all odds.

In a shocking turn of events, Purdy went from being the third-string to starter as injuries ruled Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo out midway through the 2022 NFL season. Far from showing any struggles, Purdy was up to the task and led the team to a deep run in that postseason.

In fact, the Niners ended up missing him badly as Purdy suffered a shoulder injury during the NFC Championship Game. Without the rookie QB, San Francisco lost to Philadelphia.

Purdy recovered on time for the 2023 season, carrying his great level from his rookie year to help San Francisco clinch the top seed in the NFC for an eventual run to Las Vegas. But as we’ve said, this was not even in the Niners’ wildest dreams when they drafted him last year, which is why his contract doesn’t reflect his importance for the team.

Brock Purdy’s contract with the 49ers

According to Spotrac, Purdy signed a four-year, $3,737,008 rookie deal with the 49ers upon being drafted in 2022. Needless to say, this is one of the lowest contracts for a quarterback in the entire league.

His annual average salary of $934,252 ranks 66th in the NFL among quarterbacks, and it is significantly lower than that of Patrick Mahomes, for instance. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who will be on the other side in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, has an annual average salary of $45,000,000.

How much does Brock Purdy make a week?

In 2023, Purdy played on a $870,000 base salary. If we break it down to 17 regular season games, it would mean he made $51,176 per game. It’s not how it works, but just to get an idea of how much his salary is worth per game.

If we break down his $870,000 base salary for 2023 on a monthly basis, Purdy made $72,500 a month. That would also be $18,125 a week; $2,589 a day; $108 an hour; $1.8 a minute or $0.03 a second. These numbers could take a little increase next year, as Purdy’s base salary for 2024 will be $985,000.