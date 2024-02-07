Super Bowl 2024 Ticket Prices: How much do the cheapest and the most expensive ones cost?

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have made it back to the big game. Just four years after they squared off in the Super Bowl, they’ll get another opportunity to crown themselves as the NFL’s finest.

Needless to say, this rematch has propelled a social media frenzy, and just like it usually happens at this point in the season, the fans have spent plenty of money to have a chance to watch their favorite team pursue the ultimate glory.

The game, which will take place on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, will once again be one of the most lucrative events in the sports and entertainment industry. But just how much money will the fans have to pay for tickets?

How much are Super Bowl tickets 2024?

This is the most important sporting event of the year, and as such, fans will need to break the bank if they want to be a part of it. According to a report by The Athletic, Super Bowl LVIII tickets are the most expensive to date, with a 35% increase from the prior edition. This time, just getting inside the stadium will reportedly cost around $8,000.

The average price for tickets listed on TickPick currently sits at a whopping $9,804, which is almost 70% more expensive than the $5,795 listed on that very same site for its predecessor.

Ticket prices at StubHub are listed at roughly $9,300, although buyers would also have to pay steep service fees. As for the most expensive, SeatGeek has ticketsl isted up to $22,000.

Allegiant Stadium is a state-of-the-art facility and the newest venue in the league, but it boasts the fifth-lowest total capacity at ‘just’ 65,000 fans. Add Patrick Mahomes, a big-market team like the Niners, and the Taylor Swift event to that mix, and you have a recipe for a very expensive ticket.