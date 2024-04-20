Brock Purdy doesn’t care about his critics after the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, the young quarterback is embracing the noise as motivation toward the 2024 season.

“As long as we’re winning games, it really doesn’t matter. That’s how I look at it. It’s a thing obviously. It’s part of the sport. People are always gonna have a talking point. That’s fine, but for me all I care about is the respect of the guys in the locker room, coaches and staff. They see how I handle business here and how I perform in games and what’s on the film rather than just feelings, opinions and emotions.”

The pressure won’t go away in the NFL as the 49ers are favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy. Even with contenders like the Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys or the Baltimore Ravens, Kyle Shanahan’s team is the front-runner for the oddsmakers.

As a consequence, Purdy is getting ready to deliver in his third year with a big contract extension looming. A recent photo comparison shocked everyone around the league.

Will Brock Purdy get a contract extension with 49ers?

Yes. Jed York, CEO of the San Francisco 49ers already confirmed a big contract extension is coming for Brock Purdy. In fact, they expect to make the quarterback one of the top paid players in the NFL.

“It’s a good problem when your quarterback is one of the highest-paid guys on your team and in the league. That’s what the market is and you have to accept the reality of the world. To me, the quarterback is the most important position not just in football, but all of sports, and those guys should be paid a lot of money.”