Brock Purdy addressed all the rumors about his possible future as quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers fell short again in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Even with two remarkable seasons, that loss triggered a lot of rumors about the short term future of Brock Purdy.

The young quarterback was the famous last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and, so far, there’s been nothing of Mr. Irrelevant in his performances. On the contrary, the 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season and got all the way to the title matchup in 2023.

Of course, the controversy took another twist in the NFL when, just a few days ago, Tom Brady confirmed he was open to play for the 49ers in case Purdy got injured during the final stretch of the season.

“I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know if they’re gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I don’t know. I’m always gonna be in good shape. I’m always gonna be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back? I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Brock Purdy shuts down his critics

During a special appearance in The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Purdy was asked about all the critics who want him out of the San Francisco 49ers. His answer was tremendous.

“As long as we’re winning games, it really doesn’t matter. That’s how I look at it. It’s a thing obviously. It’s part of the sport. People are always gonna have a talking point. That’s fine, but for me all I care about is the respect of the guys in the locker room, coaches and staff. They see how I handle business here and how I perform in games and what’s on the film rather than just feelings, opinions and emotions.”

Will Brock Purdy get a contract extension with 49ers?

Yes. Even with Tom Brady’s statement, there’s no sign at the moment that Purdy’s future will change. In fact, Jed York, CEO of the 49ers already confirmed a contract extension is in the works.

“It’s a good problem when your quarterback is one of the highest-paid guys on your team and in the league. It’s what the market is. Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before. I don’t know how many players are making over $40 million as a quarterback right now.”

As a consequence, after getting one of the lowest salaries in the NFL for a quarterback, Purdy is due for a massive check. It’s going to happen sooner or later.

“When we signed Jimmy (Garoppolo) several years ago, it was the largest deal in the history of the NFL for three minutes. But Jimmy was at $27.5 million. That’s what the market is and you have to accept the reality of the world. To me, the quarterback is the most important position not just in football, but all of sports, and those guys should be paid a lot of money.”