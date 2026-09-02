Broderick Jones blames Mike Tomlin for lack of success with Steelers

Broderick Jones took a subtle shot at Mike Tomlin after being traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have officially moved on from Broderick Jones, ending the former first-round pick’s disappointing tenure in Pittsburgh with a trade to the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones entered the NFL with enormous expectations after a standout college career at Georgia, but he never developed into the cornerstone offensive tackle the Steelers expected when they selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, after getting a fresh start in Dallas, Jones has made it clear that he believes Pittsburgh’s coaching staff played a major role in his struggles — and that amounts to a direct criticism of Mike Tomlin, who was the Steelers’ head coach throughout Jones’ entire tenure.

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Broderick Jones criticizes Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff

Broderick Jones took a shot at Mike Tomlin as he was introduced with the Dallas Cowboys. His comments are difficult to separate from the head coach who oversaw his entire development in Pittsburgh.

Explaining why he struggled with the Steelers, Jones pointed specifically to the constant changes along the offensive line and his inability to establish himself at one position.

“For me, I would just say bouncing around positions and just not being able to get my feet set. That was a challenge for me. Coming in, hopefully I can stick to one side. Compete for that job, get comfortable and get familiar with it. Get familiar with who I’ll be playing next to and go from there.”

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The former first-round pick is essentially saying that he was never given the stability necessary to develop properly. Since Tomlin was responsible for the Steelers throughout Jones’ entire career, the criticism ultimately lands on the head coach and his staff.

Jones’ comments also make his trade particularly interesting because he is not simply blaming himself for failing to meet expectations. He believes the environment in Pittsburgh contributed directly to his inability to succeed.

Steelers failed to develop another first-round pick

Pittsburgh selected Jones No. 14 overall in 2023 after his impressive career at Georgia, hoping he would eventually become a long-term fixture on the offensive line.

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Instead, his time with the Steelers became a combination of inconsistent performances, positional changes and injuries. His 2025 season was particularly difficult because injuries limited his ability to establish momentum, further complicating a development process that had already been inconsistent.

The Steelers ultimately decided that moving on was the best option, sending Jones to Dallas rather than continuing to wait for him to become the player they envisioned on draft night. That decision also adds another name to Pittsburgh’s increasingly concerning list of recent first-round picks who have failed to become foundational pieces.

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Broderick Jones gets a fresh start with Cowboys

The Cowboys are giving Jones something he believes he desperately needed in Pittsburgh: a chance to establish himself in one position and develop consistency.

In Dallas, he will compete for a role on an offensive line responsible for protecting Dak Prescott. For Jones, the objective is simple. He wants to pick one side, become comfortable with his assignment and build chemistry with the offensive linemen around him.

That stability could be exactly what he needs to finally unlock the potential that made him a first-round pick. The Steelers may believe Jones simply did not work out. Jones’ comments suggest he sees the situation differently.

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And by pointing to the constant positional changes that occurred under Mike Tomlin, the former Pittsburgh first-round pick has made it clear that he does not believe his struggles were entirely his fault.