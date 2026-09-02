Aaron Rodgers addresses Steelers’ decision to keep four QBs on the roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the 2026 NFL season with four quarterbacks on their roster, with Aaron Rodgers sitting atop the QB room.

The 2026 NFL season will be Aaron Rodgers’ final campaign as a professional player, and it will be notable for the fact that he will share the roster with three other quarterbacks. While the Pittsburgh Steelers star admitted he was surprised by the situation, he is happy to have young talent around him that could help Steel City in the future.

“I don’t think I’ve been in a roster with four quarterbacks. Obviously when you do that you’re taking a spot from another place in the team but, at the same time, the best 53 are gonna make it . . . those four are part of the 53,” A-Rod said Wednesday.

“I’m happy for all those guys, obviously looking to the future. Cause all the three guys will have the chance when I’m gone . . . I’m excited for those guys’ future,” Rodgers added.

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The Steelers’ crowded QB room

Rodgers’ last dance in the NFL will be played in black and gold, as he looks to improve on his 2025 campaign, when the Steelers were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Houston Texans. The veteran will have three other quarterbacks behind him on the depth chart, giving Mike McCarthy options to turn to if necessary.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with Aaron Rodgers.

Veteran Mason Rudolph is listed as the first backup in the QB room, while the younger quarterbacks follow behind him. Will Howard is the third option, with recently drafted Drew Allar rounding out the group.

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Rodgers’ passing options

DK Metcalf was one of Rodgers’ targets last season, and the receiving corps was further strengthened with the addition of Michael Pittman Jr. Unfortunately for the former Indianapolis Colts receiver, a physical setback limited his time working with his new quarterback in practice, but Rodgers himself expressed satisfaction with what he has seen, as well as Metcalf and Roman Wilson.

“He was hurt, so it is what it is. We got to get him up to speed, but I feel great about — DK and Roman have had arguably 2 of the top probably 5 camps on the team. DK has looked unbelievable.”

Asked if he would’ve liked more time with WR Michael Pittman Jr., Aaron Rodgers said, “He was hurt, so it is what it is. We got to get him up to speed, but I feel great about — DK and Roman have had arguably 2 of the top probably 5 camps on the team. DK has looked unbelievable.” pic.twitter.com/M7IRw4jGJg — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 2, 2026

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The Steelers’ season opener

This year, expectations are high in Steel City, as the Steelers have reunited Rodgers and McCarthy, a duo that already knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl. Getting off to a strong start will be crucial, and these are the first games on their schedule as they look to do so:

vs Atlanta Falcons, September 13 – Week 1

at New England Patriots, September 20 – Week 2

vs Cincinnati Bengals, September 27 – Week 3

at Cleveland Browns, October 1 – Week 4

vs Indianapolis Colts, October 11 – Week 5