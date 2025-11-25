Broncos decline to add WR help for Bo Nix despite veteran receiver seeking new team

It’s clear that the Denver Broncos’ biggest need is at wide receiver. However, the AFC West team has reportedly declined the opportunity to bring in a veteran pass-catcher who is currently looking for a new home—leaving Bo Nix without a potential new weapon for his offense.

Earlier this year, the Broncos reportedly explored multiple trade scenarios for wideouts across the league. Their most notable attempt targeted Jaylen Waddle, but Miami’s high asking price led Denver to walk away.

While trades are off the table for the remainder of the season, free agency remains an avenue to bolster the roster. Even so, the Broncos have decided not to pursue a veteran wide receiver who recently hit the market.

Report: Broncos not pursuing WR Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks became a free agent after being released by the New Orleans Saints. The veteran wideout wants to continue his NFL career, but his options are becoming increasingly limited.

Cooks was an early speculative fit for Denver due to his history with Sean Payton. The current Broncos head coach drafted Cooks in 2014 while leading the Saints, making a reunion seem logical—especially with Denver’s evident need at receiver.

However, that reunion appears unlikely. Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports that the Broncos “are not in the mix” for Cooks despite the earlier speculation connecting him to the team.

According to multiple reports, both the Bills and Rams have shown interest in the veteran. It’s possible Cooks prefers one of those two destinations, as both Buffalo and Los Angeles currently offer more established quarterback situations than rookie Bo Nix.

Cooks clearly has a strategy in mind, considering he gave up $2 million to secure his release from New Orleans. But for now, it appears the Broncos are not part of his plan—and the feeling may be mutual, with Denver showing no signs of reuniting him with Sean Payton this season.