Broncos’ Bo Nix got praised by teammate after outplaying Patrick Mahomes and beating Chiefs in Week 11

The Denver Broncos are 9-2 after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in a tough, contested game. One of the team’s players made sure to remind everyone how important Bo Nix is to the team after outplaying Patrick Mahomes.

Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey was in awe of Nix, saying “He’s the leader of this football team and we should all take something from what he did today, because we don’t win that game without him.”

Bo Nix completed 24/37 passes for 295 yards and a passer rating of 89.4. It was just about enough to outplay Mahomes and get his team a win. Nix was criticized in the last few weeks for his lack of consistency. Still, this game was very good for him. The team was also 7/15 on third downs.

Mahomes was not comfortable

Mahomes was sacked three times but was also constantly under pressure. He couldn’t get his flow going. Mahomes had 29/45 completions for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are in an awful position now. With the Broncos now 9-2, winning the division is pretty much impossible for Kansas City. Having the Chargers at 7-4 is also tough. In fact, the Chiefs are now the ninth seed in the AFC at 5-5. The worrying thing too is that the Chargers and Jaguars already beat them. Now, they can beat the Chargers in their second game, but they have the worst part of the tiebreakers as of now.

Broncos’ schedule makes them dream with the AFC first seed

The Broncos and Patriots are fighting for the first seed in the AFC as both are 9-2. However, looking at what the schedule offers, the Broncos might be excited and looking at the opportunity to be the first seed.

The next two games are the Commanders on a six-game losing streak and the 2-7 Raiders after that. Hence, they could easily be 11-2 in the next three weeks. Even better, the Broncos are now off to their bye week. So, they will be rested for the final stretch. The Broncos also play the up-and-down Packers at home, the Jaguars at home, Chiefs at arrowhead and close with the Chargers at home. They could easily end up with 13 or 14 wins.