Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers no longer have a chance to win the AFC West. The Denver Broncos have already clinched the divisional title, while the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders are eliminated.

However, the Chargers are still focused on playoff seeding. Being the No. 5 seed guarantees facing the Ravens or the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, while the No. 6 and 7 spots would likely put them against the Broncos, Patriots, or Jaguars.

On the road to the Super Bowl, potential opponents and the venues they must travel to are fundamental factors. For the Chargers, all of that will be determined depending on their result in Week 18 against the Broncos.

Are the Chargers out of the playoffs if they lose to Broncos?

No. The Chargers are not out of the playoffs even with a loss against the Broncos. They have already clinched a playoff spot, and the only consequence of not winning in Denver is that they could fall to the No. 7 seed if the Bills beat the Jets. If that is confirmed, they would play the entire postseason on the road.

Can the Chargers win the AFC West?

No, the Chargers cannot win the AFC West because they are two games behind the Broncos. Even though a win in Denver would give them the tiebreaker between the two teams, they cannot catch them in the overall record.

What happens if Chargers beat Broncos in Week 18?

If the Chargers beat the Broncos, that would put them at a 12-5 record. In this scenario, they would be guaranteed at least the No. 6 seed, and a Texans loss to the Colts would move them up to the No. 5 seed.