The beginning of the 2022 NFL season has been way different from what Broncos' fans expected. Now, their problems are getting bigger as Nathaniel Hackett's controversial in-game decisions have been revealed.

It has been a rough start of the 2022 NFL season for Denver. The expectations were too high for the Broncos and now the team is having lots of problems they can't seem to solve. Now, another one has been added as Nathaniel Hackett's controversial in-game decisions have been revealed.

After a long search for a new head coach, the Denver Broncos signed Nathaniel Hacket for the 2022 NFL season. They prefered an offensive profile for the job and that's where they found the 42-year-old.

Of course there were tons of doubts about how he was going to perform in his first opportunity as HC. But after six weeks, fans are demanding a better performance from the team, with Nathaniel Hackett being questioned for his controversial in.game decisions.

Nathaniel Hackett reveals how he takes in-game decisions with Denver

Since the first game against the Seattle Seahawks, Nathaniel Hackett was severely judged by Broncos' fans due to his last-minute decisions. Denver lost that game and of course the first to be criticized was the Head Coach.

After six weeks, Denver has a 2-4 record, way different from what fans expected. Nathaniel Hackett seems to be running out of opportunities to prove what he can do, but now he has explained what happened during Week 6 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In one of the biggest rivalries in AFC West, the Chargers faced Denver in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Melvin Gordon returned to Los Angeles, but the running back didn't have too much activity and it was Latavius Murray who played as RB1.

"When you are 29 percent on third down, that's a hard recipe for success," said Hackett about Monday's loss aginst the Chargers. "When it comes to the running back play, we need to look at that and sit there and say -- if somebody's doing a really good job, and I think Latavius (Murray) was doing a fine job, he had the opportunity to go another series. Then we just didn't have a lot of plays. We want all those guys, we need all those guys and we have to be sure they are all on the field."

Even though Melvin Gordon is not having the best season this year, Nathaniel Hackett's decision to use Murray as RB1 surprised everybody. The experienced player had just signed with Denver and it was expected to have a couple of snaps against Los Angeles, but he even overshadowed Mike Boone, who only had one carry in the whole game against 15 from the 32-year old.

It seems like Hackett tried to protect Gordon from the pressure of returning to LA. Now, the HC announced that Melvin will start as RB1 against the New York Jets in Week 7, but with the last experiences, anything could happen with his in.game decisions.