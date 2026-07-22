Patrick Kane’s return to Blackhawks reportedly a toss up with Sabres lurking

Patrick Kane's future is up in the air. As much as the Chicago Blackhawks would love to tilt the scales in their favor, they may be left with no better than a 50/50 chance.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres both make compelling cases to sign Patrick Kane ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. As things stand, Kane’s heart is split in two, and he has yet to decide where he will play next season.

According to a report, the Hawks—despite their pitch of going back down memory lane and reliving the great times “Showtime” enjoyed in the Windy City—have no better chance of landing Kane than the Sabres, and that may be the best they can hope for.

“I have no reason to believe it’s any better than 50% right now,” Al Cimaglia, former NHL Network Radio contributor, stated on his X account about the chances Kane signs with the Blackhawks. Basically, Kane’s future in the league could come down to a coin-flip.

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Chicago doesn’t love its chances

Many could argue that a 50-50 chance is strong enough, but as Connor Bedard wishes for Kane to return to Chicago and the entire city is paying close attention, it still may not feel like enough. Especially when the Hawks are competing with the nostalgia of Kane’s childhood in Western New York.

Patrick Kane during a return to United Center.

If there’s one thing that can outweigh the city in which a veteran hoisted three Stanley Cups, it’s his hometown. Add the fact that the NHL organization in Kane’s hometown is in a much better position to compete for a Stanley Cup, and it may be all she wrote. In that sense, if Kane replicates Jonathan Toews’ career path, a Blackhawks reunion may never come to fruition.

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Kane could do wonders for Blackhawks

It doesn’t take a genie to realize Chicago’s interest in Kane skyrocketed after Bedard underwent offseason shoulder surgery, which will sideline the franchise center for at least the first month of the NHL regular season. Still, Kane wouldn’t simply be a patch for the lineup—he could be the perfect linemate to help Bedard take his game to the next level.

So far, Bedard has been held back by injuries and a shallow roster, where his first-line teammates would mostly be top-nine forwards on the rest of the league’s teams. Even under those conditions, Bedard has stood out, putting up 203 points (75 G, 128 A) through his first three seasons (219 GP).

Blackhawks’ potential top-six lines with Kane

In the event Kane signs with Chicago—and once Bedard returns from injury—this is how the top six could look at the United Center on a nightly basis:

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