Dylan Larkin, Red Wings reportedly have no way back after trade request

Not much has transpired since Dylan Larkin requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, but the odds of both sides working things out appear to be extremely low.

What’s done is done, and there may be no walking it back. Just ask Dylan Larkin, who requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings. He has yet to switch home addresses, but may have no choice other than to wait for a resolution.

Over a month has passed since Larkin asked out of Detroit after failing to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th straight NHL season. Not many would’ve guessed that by mid-to-late July, Larkin would remain in town, and Steve Yzerman wouldn’t—at least not in his role as executive vice president and general manager. The NHL often accustoms its fans to unexpected twists, but this may be one of the biggest so far this offseason.

With Yzerman now in a senior adviser role, many wonder if there’s a path for Larkin and Detroit to put the issue behind them and keep the disgruntled captain in town. However, such an option may not be on the table—or even under it.

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“I don’t know if Dylan Larkin can walk this back. That would be a lot to walk back,” Helene St. James admitted during a recent appearance on TSN’s OverDrive. “It’s been going on now for two months.”

Dylan Larkin at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Detroit is upset

Not only did Larkin’s public trade request shine a bad light on the organization, but the timing wasn’t great for the Red Wings either. It gave them one more thing to deal with heading into the NHL Draft while leaving them with few trade options for their captain (Larkin initially presented the team with a three-team trade list, which he expanded to four teams weeks later).

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Moreover, according to St. James, Larkin waited for the bigger portion of his salary to be paid before expressing his frustration in the ultimate way.

“The organization is upset with him for asking for a trade after they’ve paid down the chunk of the actual salary, $31 million over three years for that contract,” St. James added. “But I just don’t know even if it’s a different GM. Steve Yzerman still works for the team.“

Larkin’s contract details

Under the eight-year, $69.6 million contract extension Larkin signed back in 2023, the Red Wings’ captain was set to earn salary payments of $10 million, $10 million, and $11 million in the first three years. That amounted to $31 million through the 2025-26 NHL season.

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Going forward, Larkin’s salary drops to $8 million through 2028-29. In 2029-30, Larkin will make $7.6 million, and $7 million in 2030-31 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2031. Through the first three years of the deal, Larkin’s average salary was of $10.5 million. In the next five seasons, it will go down to an average of $7.72 million.

Clearly, Larkin and his camp knew when it was best to have enough. The fact remains, Detroit did little to help its case after missing the playoffs for a straight decade.

Larkin’s trade protection

As for Larkin’s trade protection, he’s under a full no-trade clause for the next two seasons. From the 2028-29 season onward, Larkin will have a modified no-trade clause (10-team trade list).

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Based on the latest reports, Larkin has only given Detroit the green light to work out a trade with four teams: the Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Dallas Stars. It may still not be enough for Detroit, which may cling to the frustrated captain until he gives the club more leeway and room to maneuver.

Larkin’s trade buzz

Working with such a limited pool of teams not only limits the Red Wings’ options, but also hurts their potential return. No team will overpay if it knows it is among such a narrow list. Everybody knows it, including Larkin. At some point, the organization will have to accept the conditions set by the player, or Larkin will have to be more easygoing.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings at the United Center.

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Another alternative is that one of the four franchises given the green light comes forward with an offer too good to refuse. That feels like the least likely scenario at this point in the year.

Nobody knows how long it will take for either to happen. Until either party gives an inch, the mind games and tug-of-war will prevail. The 2026-27 NHL season is still a ways away, and for now, this is the status quo in Motor City.