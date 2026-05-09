Sean Payton provides optimistic return date for Bo Nix as Broncos plan ahead of the 2026 NFL season

The Denver Broncos will come into the 2026 NFL season as a top contender, and that idea has been reinforced by Sean Payton's optimistic update on quarterback Bo Nix.

Bo Nix suffered a right ankle injury in the AFC Divisional Round last season. However, he had a second procedure in late April. Concerns certainly rose on the status of the Denver Broncos quarterback. However, head coach Sean Payton stated a return date that will appease pretty much everyone.

“There’s a good chance we see him in this offseason program in June,” Payton said during a press conference on Saturday. “We’re going to be the ones kind of holding back, if you will.” In any case, Payton said Nix will be “clearly full speed” in time for training camp later in the summer.

Nix was a key component of the Broncos success last season. In fact, his absence during the AFC Championship Game might be the reason why Denver wasn’t able to go to the Super Bowl. Payton’s words are very reassuring for Broncos fans.

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Bo Nix is a very effective QB

While no one will put Nix as an MVP candidate, he is definitely an effective quarterback with a winning mentality. That’s what Sean Payton likes to have under center, someone who can get things done, and is a mature processor of the game.

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos

Nix led the NFL in passing attempts, completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also led the league in game-winning drives with seven. Clutch at its peak.

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The Broncos have bolstered Nix’s weapons

Last year, the Broncos had decent weapons in Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin. However, tight end Evan Engram wasn’t as productive as expected and Marvin Mims wasn’t as explosive.

Well, the Broncos took notice and traded for wideout Jaylen Waddle, who will be an instant difference-maker in this offense. They are also likely to give more looks to tight end Adam Trautman. Hence, Nix could be even better this 2026 NFL season.