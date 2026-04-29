Broncos receive injury update on QB Bo Nix after another ankle procedure

The Denver Broncos are taking a cautious approach with Bo Nix as he continues his recovery from a significant ankle injury, but the overall outlook remains positive.

After suffering a fractured ankle during the Divisional Round in an overtime win against the Buffalo Bills, Nix was unable to play in the AFC Championship Game, a major factor in Denver falling short of a Super Bowl appearance. Now, months later, the focus is on ensuring he returns fully healthy.

According to Ian Rapoport, Nix recently underwent a routine follow-up procedure as part of that process. “During his scheduled re-check with Dr. Norman Waldrop last week, Broncos QB Bo Nix had a successful and anticipated follow-up clean-up procedure on his ankle. While the team is expected to be conservative with his participation during the offseason program, Nix continues to make strong progress in his recovery and remains firmly on track to be ready for the start of training camp.”

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Bo Nix’s injury update: Broncos QB had another procedure

Despite the encouraging update for Bo Nix, the Broncos are not expected to rush their quarterback back into full action this spring. Rapoport emphasized that this kind of procedure is standard and does not change the broader timeline.

“For Broncos QB Bo Nix, having a follow-up cleanup procedure after a fractured ankle is not rare or unexpected and he’s still expected to be ready for the season. That said, don’t be surprised if the team takes it very easy with him this spring.”

That cautious approach reflects both the severity of the initial injury and the importance of having Nix at full strength when it matters most. While projections continue to point toward a full recovery in time for the 2026 season, the Broncos appear focused on managing his workload carefully throughout the offseason.