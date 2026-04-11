Eagles, Rams get competition from Broncos, Texans for WR Caleb Douglas ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams showed interest in Caleb Douglas as a possible wideout pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, AFC competition might arise as the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans hosted him to either visits or private workouts.

Per Jordan Schultz, the Eagles, Rams, and Texans gave Douglas top-30 visits. He also reported that the Broncos had him for a private workout. Joining all of those teams in the Caleb Douglas sweepstakes, Schultz reported that the Vikings and Saints also had a workout with him, and the Cardinals scheduled a visit for next week.

While not a top-tier wideout prospect, Douglas has gathered attention as a possible Day 2 pick. After all, his size is huge and teams can see him as a vertical/end zone threat. Douglas stands at 6’4″, weighing 206 lbs.

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Caleb Douglas is good, but with a glaring flaw

A star that led the Texas Tech Red Raiders in yards (846) and touchdowns (7), Douglas should have a higher draft projection, but he had one worrisome weakness during his college days: drops.

Caleb Douglas Gauntletpic.twitter.com/O4YPeAIGP1 — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) February 28, 2026

The Eagles, Rams, and Texans are teams that have talent in their WR rooms, so drops will really harm you in the pecking order. Douglas had seven drops in 2025. As for the Broncos, Sean Payton won’t give too much looks to an unreliable wideout.

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Caleb Douglas’ NFL comp

Douglas’ frame and strengths line up with his weakness to make a really accurate comp. Whether he ends up being a Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft or not, he is very similar to Quentin Johnston.

Johnston is also a vertical, tall threat who struggles with drops, but also has quite some upside when able to actually catch the ball. If Douglas manages to correct that flaw, he could become an important piece on any offense he lands on.