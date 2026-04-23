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Why do the Broncos not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Denver Broncos won't have any first-round picks this year. Why are they not involved in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft?

Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos
© Justin Edmonds/Getty ImagesHead coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have a total of zero picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. While Sean Payton and company won’t be participating, on paper, the reality is they could trade up if they see something they really like.

As for why they don’t have their first rounder this year, it’s simple: the Broncos traded it away to the Dolphins for the services of Jaylen Waddle. Denver thought Waddle is more than worth it, and to be fair, it could prove to be a genius move given how much everything evolves. Now, the Broncos are not the only team that doesn’t have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Broncos needed a top-tier wideout and they took advantage of the apparent rebuild in Miami to trade for Waddle. The pick ended up being the 30th, which is almost a second rounder. For a guy with Waddle’s production, that is a relatively low price to pay.

Jaylen Waddle could be a gamechanger for Denver

The Broncos didn’t have a need at wide receiver. With players like Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr., this team didn’t need a new wideout. However, the Broncos seized the moment and saw an opportunity to bring a certified threat to bolster what can be considered a Super Bowl-ready roster.

After all, the Broncos went to the AFC Championship Game last season and were the first seed in a tough AFC. If you add a guy like Waddle, who ended with 64 catches and 910 yards with six touchdowns last season, it’s the icing on the cake.

See also

Which teams have multiple first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and why?

Bo Nix’s return must be sooner rather than later

Bo Nix suffered an ankle injury in the last moments of the Divisional Round game vs. Buffalo Bills. However, according to the New York Times, he is expected to be a “full go” for the team’s offseason program and OTAs.

Hence, he should be able to build that chemistry with Jaylen Waddle from the get-go and guide the Broncos to be once again a full force to be reckoned with in the AFC.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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