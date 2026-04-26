Browns reportedly will not trade QB Dillon Gabriel after drafting Taylen Green

The Cleveland Browns continue to add layers to one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in the NFL, but one thing appears clear, for now. Despite selecting Taylen Green in the 2026 NFL Draft, they are not looking to move on from Dillon Gabriel.

That stance was confirmed by insider Adam Schefter, who reported: “Despite drafting QB Taylen Green today, the Browns say they have no plans to trade QB Dillon Gabriel.”

Even with that assurance, the reality in Cleveland remains complicated. With Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Gabriel, and now Green all in the mix, the Browns are once again navigating a crowded and highly controversial quarterback situation.

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A crowded QB depth chart for the Browns

Keeping Dillon Gabriel in the fold suggests the Browns still value his role, whether as depth or as a legitimate competitor. After already being part of a crowded battle last season, his position doesn’t necessarily weaken, but it doesn’t become clearer either with new head coach Todd Monken.

The bigger picture centers on how all four quarterbacks coexist. Watson brings experience, Sanders carries intrigue as a potential QB1 despite an inconsistent year in 2025, Gabriel remains a steady option, and Green enters as a developmental piece with upside. That combination creates opportunity, but also uncertainty.

For Sanders in particular, the message is unmistakable. Even if the coaching staff believes in his potential, the constant additions to the room reinforce that nothing will be handed to him. Every rep, every practice, and every preseason snap will matter.

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And while the Browns insist there are no plans to trade Gabriel, situations like this rarely stay static. As training camp unfolds and roles begin to take shape, decisions will have to be made. It’s hard to expect four quarterbacks will remain on the roster.