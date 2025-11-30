Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reveals key news for Shedeur Sanders as QB battle continues against Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns lost their Week 13 game but quarterback Shedeur Sanders showed glimpses of talent despite the bad result. After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski made something clear as the QB battle against fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel continues.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Kevin Stefanski assured that Shedeur Sanders will start next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. This will be the third-straight start for Sanders after taking the starting spot over Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel played six games as the starter and had a 1-5 record, while Sanders is 1-1. Now, while Gabriel might be a more secure QB, he brings a very low ceiling. Sanders can be a bit more reckless, but his upside is tremendous.

Sanders will play against his college nemesis

There are a few clips that show Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders training together and there is a visible tension between them. While Sanders is an extrovert, Ward just wants to focus on playing football. Now, they will face each other next week for bragging rights. They have declared they are friends, but a sports rivalry is surely there.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans.

Ward is 1-10 with the Titans and while his overall play is not good, his talent is also undeniable. Ward is completing less than 60% of his passes and has seven touchdowns to six interceptions. However, the eye test suggests that he has arm talent to spare. The Titans are certainly not helping him look better.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders had an indirect battle in college

Last season, Cam Ward ended fourth in the Heisman run. Sanders wasn’t a finalist, but a key weapon of his ended up winning the Heisman. Travis Hunter was the best receiver in Colorado, where Sanders played. Now, Hunter also played cornerback at a very high level, but his production offensively came thanks to Sanders in part.

Curiously enough, Browns’ teammate Dillon Gabriel ended third in the Heisman votes. Now, Sanders, who was below all of them, is starting over Gabriel and will likely be favored in his matchup against Ward.