Dillon Gabriel is determined to compete with Browns despite starting behind Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson

The first moves are already slowly beginning to take shape at the Cleveland Browns’ facilities. With Todd Monken at the helm, everything indicates that Dillon Gabriel appears to be third in consideration, behind Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, although this does not seem to affect his mindset.

“You know, I think I’m just running my own race and focused on what I can control, and that’s mastering my reps and doing it a high level,” Gabriel said, via Cleveland.com.

The former Oregon Ducks player had the opportunity to be a starter in a few games, although injuries eventually kept him off the field. “Just learning, you know, a bunch of learning. I think even prior I was able to learn from Joe (Flacco), but even in that towards the end of the season, I think you just have opportunities for growth and learning, kind of take a step back after playing and continue to apply to get better.”

Advertisement

A new era is coming to the Dawg Pound following Kevin Stefanski’s departure. Will the Browns finally be able to enter the ranks of AFC North contenders?

Todd Monken poses for photos after being introduced as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Gabriel wants to reclaim a starting role

Concussions played a major role in Dillon Gabriel’s rookie season going off track. Looking ahead, the left-hander will look to reclaim his place again, as he acknowledges it was far from easy to be forced out of the first team due to those circumstances.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I don’t think it’s ever easy, as a competitor, right? But you just want to keep staying the course, trust in God’s plan and then ultimately you got to run your own race and focus on your goals.”

While he was healthy for his team, Gabriel recorded 937 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. He finished his first campaign in Cleveland with a QBR of 31.4.

Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

Shedeur or Watson as the starter?

Todd Monken faces a franchise-altering decision as he evaluates whether to start the veteran Deshaun Watson or the rising Shedeur Sanders for Week 1. Watson is returning from a grueling recovery process following a re-rupture of his right Achilles, an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025 campaign and casts doubt on his explosive playmaking ability.

In contrast, Sanders is coming off a productive rookie season where he threw for 1,400 yards and 7 touchdowns in limited action, showing enough poise to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Monken must now decide if Sanders’ high-upside rhythm outweighs the risk of starting a veteran whose physical durability remains the team’s biggest question mark.

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

Will the Browns go after another QB in the next Draft?

The Cleveland Browns are positioned as major power players in the 2026 NFL Draft with nine total picks, highlighted by two first-round selections at No. 6 and No. 24 overall. While the roster already includes a crowded quarterback room, speculation remains high that Andrew Berry could still target a high-ceiling signal-caller like Ty Simpson if he falls to their second Day 1 pick.

However, many analysts expect the Browns to prioritize elite protection for their current passers, potentially using their top-10 capital on a blue-chip offensive tackle like Spencer Fano or Monroe Freeling to solidify the unit for whoever wins the Week 1 starting job.

Round 1: Pick 6

Round 1: Pick 24 (via Jaguars)

Round 2: Pick 39

Round 3: Pick 70

Round 4: Pick 107

Round 5: Pick 146

Round 5: Pick 149 (via Bengals)

Round 6: Pick 206

Round 7: Pick 248 (via Seahawks)