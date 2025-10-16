Bryce Young’s season reportedly turns Panthers’ perception

Carolina Panthers’ third-year quarterback Bryce Young had a tumultuous start to the season, struggling to get things going despite a late comeback attempt against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 of the 2025 campaign.

Young, 24, showed signs of talent last season after being benched in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. He overcame that situation and played a solid level down the stretch, lifting the expectations for this year.

Carolina entered Week 4 with a 1-2 record after an upset 30-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Following a humbling 42-13 loss to the New England Patriots, they started playing better. Ahead of Week 7, they are on a two-game winning streak, following wins over the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.

Young has gone 36 of 55 in the last two games, throwing for 397 yards and five touchdowns against just two interceptions.

NFL insider reports Bryce Young is earning the Panthers’ favor with recent performances

NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed on Wednesday that Young is being seen with different eyes amid a positive start to the season.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers

“Tons of fun stories in the NFL right now, but one of them not getting enough attention: Bryce Young’s continued improvement for the emerging 3-3 Panthers,” Schultz wrote. “Still just 24 years old, Young has engineered two straight game-winning drives while making a series of timely throws (namely to Jimmy Horn Jr. and Hunter Renfrow) you’d expect from a top-tier QB. His combination of accuracy and clutch play has led to exciting times in Carolina, and a sustained internal belief that Young is a true franchise QB.”

The Panthers will clash against the New York Jets on Sunday, hoping to worsen the Jets’ crisis and get over the .500 mark.