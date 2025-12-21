Trending topics:
Are Bucs eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after loss to Panthers in Week 16?

The NFC South is a nerve-wrecking division and the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers might have cleared the air on how it will all play out.

By Bruno Milano

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesBaker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers played one of the closest games in Week 16 of the NFL season. Now that the final whistle has been blown, we can take a look to the playoff scenarios for both NFC South teams.

With the Panthers win, the division is closer than ever. The Panthers are first in the division with an 8-7 record, meaning the playoffs are closer for them. The Bucs (7-8) are now playing catch up with another game between these two coming in Week 18.

For the Panthers, Week 17 is a tough game against one of the best teams in the NFL as they host the Seahawks. For the Buccaneers, they take a small road trip to Miami to face the Dolphins in what should be a very winnable game. Still, both teams are still mathematically alive to go into the NFL playoffs.

Dave Canales deserves big props regardless

Dave Canales was appointed the Carolina Panthers head coach a year ago and his first season saw him find the team’s footing in the last few weeks. Still, no one predicted this team to be even close to the .500 mark, let alone fight for a playoffs spot. Canales has installed a culture change and has made Bryce Young a competent quarterback by establishing a proper run game.

Dave Canales

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales

Being a head coach is not an easy job, especially when it’s your first gig in that position and there are so many things to fix. Canales had to deal with a bust-looking first-overall pick, losing culture, complicated ownership, lack of talent, and a somewhat competitive division. A year later, they are fighting for a playoff spot until the very end of the season.

Panthers OT shares feelings on facing former teammate Baker Mayfield

Panthers OT shares feelings on facing former teammate Baker Mayfield

The Buccaneers need to start playing better offense

With the plethora of weapons the Bucs offense has, it’s incredibly hard to believe how inconsistent the unit is. Baker Mayfield is an above-average quarterback with elite weapons all around. However, they haven’t been able to move the chains freely.

The fact that the unit hasn’t been playing together all season might be the reason why. After all, injuries have sidelined, one, two and even three names at a time. However, it’s crunch time. If they don’t heat up, they might not go to the playoffs.

