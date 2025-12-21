NFC South standings and playoff picture updated after Panthers-Bucs in 2025 NFL Week 16

The NFC South is one of several divisions still up in the air at this stage of the NFL season, and after the result of the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the race has become even tighter.

The Panthers’ narrow victory, following a crucial error by Baker Mayfield at the end of the game, moves them to an 8-7 record, making them the sole leaders of the division with two games remaining.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers missed a key opportunity to take the top spot and will now need a win in Week 17, setting up a season-deciding home game in the final week—right against Carolina.

After the 23-20 home victory, the Panthers’ chances of making the playoffs rose to 43%, while the Bucs’ dropped sharply to 57%, according to the NFL’s official site.

Christian Rozeboom #56 and Chau Smith-Wade #26 of the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers’ road to the end of the season

The Carolina Panthers are entering the final stretch of their 2025 season with two critical matchups remaining. They will first host the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium next Sunday, December 28, before traveling to Florida for the season finale against the Bucs. With the NFC South race still tight, these games will define whether the Panthers can secure a postseason berth or a winning record.

What’s left for the Bucs at season’s end?

The Bucs will finish their 2025 regular season with two high-stakes matchups. They travel to South Florida next Sunday, December 28, to face the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, before returning home to Raymond James Stadium for the divisional clash against the Panthers. These games will be decisive as the Bucs fight to secure their fifth consecutive NFC South title.

Dan Feeney #65 and Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFC South standings before Week 17

After the final result in the game between the Bucs and Panthers, the only certainty in the division at this point is that both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are out of playoff contention.

